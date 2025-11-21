Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pilot killed at Dubai Air Show after fireball fighter jet crash

The Indian HAL Tejas during a demonstration moments before the crash
The Indian HAL Tejas during a demonstration moments before the crash (AP)
  • An Indian home-produced Tejas fighter jet crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show, resulting in the death of its pilot.
  • The incident occurred on Friday, with the jet flying at a low altitude before coming down in a ball of fire.
  • This marks the second known crash of a Tejas fighter jet, following a previous accident during an exercise in India in 2024.
  • The Indian Air Force has announced that a court of inquiry will be constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.
  • The crash took place on the final day of the Dubai Air Show, the Middle East's largest aviation event.
