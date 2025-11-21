One dead as plane crashes at Dubai airport during busy air show demonstration

A pilot has been killed in a plane crash during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.
An Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said.
The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.
A witness said the fighter jet was flying at a low altitude before coming down in ball of fire.
This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024
Videos on social media show black smoke rising over the airport as those in the crowd.