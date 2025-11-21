Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

One dead as plane crashes at Dubai airport during busy air show demonstration

Ap Correspondent
Friday 21 November 2025 06:16 EST
A plane has crashed at the Dubai Air Show.The Indian HAL Tejas, a combat plane used in the Indian Air Force, crashed at around 2.10pm local time (10.10am UK time) during a demonstration flight as a crowd of spectators watched (Sky News)

A pilot has been killed in a plane crash during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show.

An Indian-built fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed on Friday afternoon, a spokesperson said.

The Indian HAL Tejas crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time while flying a demonstration flight for a crowd.

A witness said the fighter jet was flying at a low altitude before coming down in ball of fire.

This is the second known crash of the fighter jet, which is powered by General Electric engines. The first crash was during an exercise in India in 2024

A bystander watches as an Indian HAL Tejas crashes during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show, at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) (AP)

Videos on social media show black smoke rising over the airport as those in the crowd.

