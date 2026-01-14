Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New rule could stop British dual citizens from entering UK

This change affects all British and Irish dual citizens living or travelling overseas, including those in EU countries.
This change affects all British and Irish dual citizens living or travelling overseas, including those in EU countries. (Alamy/PA)
  • From 25 February, British dual citizens will no longer be able to enter the UK using only a non-British passport.
  • They will now be required to present a valid British passport or a certificate of entitlement to prove their status upon entry.
  • This change affects all British and Irish dual citizens living or travelling overseas, including those in EU countries.
  • The new rules are part of the Home Office's Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme, though British and Irish citizens are exempt from ETAs themselves.
  • Obtaining a new British passport costs around £94.50, while a certificate of entitlement costs £589, with overseas applications being slightly higher.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in