Drugs mule grandmother flying home to UK after being spared Bali death sentence
- British grandmother Lindsay Sandiford, 69, is scheduled to return to the UK on Thursday after spending over a decade in an Indonesian prison.
- Sandiford was arrested in 2012 at Bali’s Denpasar National Airport for smuggling 4.8kg of cocaine, valued at an estimated £1.6m.
- She was initially sentenced to death by firing squad but has been spared and will fly back to London Heathrow from Kerobokan prison.
- Sources close to Sandiford state she is "extremely unwell" and eager to be reunited with her family after 13 years of incarceration.
- Her return follows an agreement between the Indonesian and UK governments, and she will be accompanied by fellow British national Shahab Shahabadi.