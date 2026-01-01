Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

US military releases footage of fatal ‘drug boat’ strikes

US military strikes five more alleged drug boats, killing eight
  • The US military has confirmed new strikes on five suspected drug boats, resulting in at least eight fatalities.
  • US Southern Command released video footage of the attacks on social media on Tuesday and Wednesday, 30 and 31 December.
  • The precise location of the strikes was not disclosed, though previous operations have occurred in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean.
  • One video showed a strike on a convoy of three boats travelling along "known narco-trafficking routes," with three "narco-terrorists" confirmed dead.
  • A second video depicted an attack on two further boats, which US intelligence said were "engaged in narco-trafficking," leading to five additional deaths.
