Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Major licence changes coming for Northern Ireland’s new drivers

Northern Ireland’s new drivers face a major shakeup in training and testing
Northern Ireland’s new drivers face a major shakeup in training and testing (Getty/iStock)
  • Northern Ireland is poised to become the first part of the UK to introduce additional restrictions for novice drivers, with a Graduated Driver Licensing (GDL) scheme set for implementation in October.
  • Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins described the GDL as the most significant reform to driver licensing and testing in almost 70 years.
  • The proposals include a revised framework for training, testing, and post-test requirements, applicable to both new drivers and motorcyclists across the region.
  • Drivers aged 17-23 account for 24 per cent of fatal or serious collisions, despite holding just 8 per cent of licences.
  • The proposals include a period of six months with night-time driving restrictions for new drivers under 24, and a mandatory minimum learning period of six months before a learner driver can undertake their practical driving test.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in