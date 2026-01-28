Warning issued after driver filmed watching TV on busy motorway
- A motorist was filmed watching television on their mobile phone while driving at high speeds on the M4 motorway near Swindon.
- The footage, captured by a passenger in another vehicle last week, was shared by Nextbase on Wednesday, 28 January.
- Ben Pearson, a police advisor for Nextbase, expressed alarm at the commonality of such dangerous driving behaviour.
- Pearson highlighted that unexpected hazards on motorways require instant reactions, which are impossible if a driver's eyes are on a screen.
- He concluded by stating that no video, message, or call is worth risking a life.