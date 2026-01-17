Here’s how much New Yorkers are actually tipping on DoorDash
- Tips for food delivery couriers in New York City have significantly decreased, dropping by over $550 million since 2023, with average tips per order falling to just 76 cents.
- This decline occurred after restaurant apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats altered their platforms, making it more difficult for customers to leave tips following the enforcement of a minimum pay rate for couriers.
- Despite the drop in tips, couriers' total pay increased by $1.2 billion after the department started enforcing the minimum rate of $21.44 an hour last spring.
- To address the issue, New York City has introduced new amendments requiring delivery apps to provide customers with an option to tip during checkout, effective from 26 January.
- DoorDash and Uber have initiated legal action against the city over these new requirements, while the DCWP estimates the changes could boost delivery worker earnings by $390 million annually.