Did Machado break rules by ‘presenting’ Trump with Nobel Peace Prize?

Venezuela opposition leader says she gave Trump Nobel Peace Prize medal
  • Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado announced she presented her Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump during a private meeting.
  • Machado, who received the award for her efforts to promote democracy in Venezuela, had publicly stated her intention to share it with Trump, who has long expressed a desire for the prize.
  • The Nobel Peace Prize committee previously clarified that the award cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred, and its decision is final.
  • The meeting took place less than two weeks after US military forces captured Nicolas Maduro, with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez now serving as interim president, whom Trump is engaging with.
  • While Trump acknowledged it would be an honour to receive the prize, he has previously suggested Machado lacks the necessary support to win a Venezuelan election.
