Watch Trump welcomed to Israel with huge thank you sign on beach
- Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday, 13 October, and was greeted by a giant 'Thank you' sign on Tel Aviv's beachfront.
- His visit is to mark a 'historic' ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.
- The agreement includes the release of Israeli hostages and is being hailed as a potential turning point to end the conflict.
- Before landing, Trump declared that 'The war is over', referring to the newly brokered deal.
