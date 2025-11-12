MAGA fans furious after Trump says US needs to ‘bring in talent’ from abroad
- President Donald Trump’s recent comments advocating for the H-1B visa programme to bring in high-skilled immigrant workers have sparked outrage among his supporters.
- During a Fox News interview, the president stated that the US economy needs to "bring in talent" for certain roles, arguing that many Americans lack the necessary skills.
- This stance has been widely criticised by MAGA supporters online, including figures like Anthony Sabatini and Mike Cernovich, who view it as a betrayal of his "America First" agenda.
- The president has previously altered his position on H-1B visas, initially vowing to end the programme before later committing to its expansion to attract tech industry support.
- The H-1B programme remains a contentious issue, with proponents highlighting its role in attracting talent, while critics argue it can lead to undercutting domestic labour.