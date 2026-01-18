Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

A look into the eight wars Trump claims to have ended during first year

US 'doesn't have a king,' Johnson insists after Trump gives himself royal nickname over tariffs
  • Donald Trump asserts he has ended eight wars since returning to office and believes he is deserving of a Nobel Peace Prize, claiming an average of one conflict resolved per month.
  • He brokered a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in October 2025, but the agreement has been criticized as a “ceasefire in name only” due to continued fatalities and Hamas regrouping.
  • Trump also claimed credit for ceasefires between Cambodia and Thailand, and India and Pakistan, though the former saw renewed fighting and the latter's claims were disputed by India.
  • His mediation efforts in conflicts involving Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Armenia and Azerbaijan, resulted in agreements that were either not fully implemented or still require ratification.
  • The White House attributed the resolution of disputes between Egypt and Ethiopia, Kosovo and Serbia, and a 12-day war between Israel and Iran to Trump, despite ongoing tensions, unfulfilled agreements, and renewed threats of military action.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in