Trump arrives in Davos after doubling down on Greenland threats

Donald Trump lands in Switzerland ahead of major Davos speech after threats against allies
  • Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he is scheduled to deliver a major speech.
  • His visit comes amid heightened tensions between Europe and the US concerning Greenland, which Trump has repeatedly threatened to seize from Denmark.
  • A three-hour delay to Air Force One, caused by an electronic fault, led to the cancellation of a planned meeting between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
  • European leaders, including Nato's secretary general Mark Rutte and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, expressed concerns over Trump's stance on Greenland and potential US tariffs.
  • Sir Keir Starmer criticised Trump's attempts to pressure him over Greenland, linking it to earlier comments about the Chagos Islands.
