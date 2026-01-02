President Trump gives update on health following cognitive exam
- Donald Trump asserted he is in "PERFECT HEALTH" and "ACED" his cognitive examination for the third time, following a report on his health.
- His statement came after The Wall Street Journal detailed various health concerns, including vein and skin conditions, a poor diet, and hearing issues.
- Trump, who turns 80 in June, has faced increasing scrutiny over his well-being, drawing comparisons to Joe Biden.
- He denied dozing off in meetings and discussed his long-standing practice of taking a 325mg aspirin, which he attributes to causing bruising.
- Trump also mentioned his avoidance of exercise, apart from golf, and his continued consumption of fast food, with a Republican official recounting a large McDonald's order.