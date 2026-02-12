Donald Trump’s libel case against the BBC is going to trial – this is when
- The libel case bought by US president Donald Trump against the BBC will go to trial in February 2027, according to Reuters.
- Trump has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over a Panorama episode that sparked a crisis at the broadcaster.
- The BBC said documents filed at a court in December in a federal court in Miami asked for $5bn (£3.7bn) in damages for defamation, as well as the same amount for a claim of violating trade practices.
- The Panorama episode, which was broadcast just a week before the 2024 US election results, is accused of misleading viewers by editing a speech Trump delivered on 6 January 2021.
- It spliced two distinct clips, creating the impression that Mr Trump instructed the crowd: “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol … and I’ll be there with you. And we fight. We fight like hell.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks