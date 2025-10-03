Trump says he has ‘big plans’ for 2026
- Donald Trump told One America News Network he wants to "survive" and has "big plans" for 2026, blaming "crazy Democrats" for dangerous political rhetoric.
- His remarks follow a recent increase in political violence, including the assassinations of Charlie Kirk and Democrat Representative Melissa Hortman, and his own shooting during the 2024 election campaign.
- Trump previously issued a fundraising note after being shot, stating he "wasn't supposed to survive an assassin's bullet" but did "by the grace of the almighty God".
- He has recently been subject to rumours of ill health, with Representative Madeleine Dean describing him as "unhinged" and "unwell" after a rambling speech at Quantico.
- Despite acknowledging the historical difficulty for a president's party in midterms, Trump expressed confidence that his "economic success" would secure a Republican victory in 2026.