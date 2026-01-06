Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Son discovered both parents dead in Domincan Republic vacation home

Christine Suavé and her husband, Alain Noël, were found dead at their vacation home by their son
Christine Suavé and her husband, Alain Noël, were found dead at their vacation home by their son (Facebook)
  • Christine Suavé, 55, and her husband, Alain Noël, 56, from Quebec, Canada, were discovered dead by their son at their vacation home in the Dominican Republic on December 26.
  • Christine's brother, Gilles Suavé Jr., revealed the couple had reported feeling extremely tired and dizzy in the days prior, with Christine being hospitalized on Christmas Day for dizziness.
  • During a final video call, both Christine and Alain appeared exhausted, and Christine speculated their symptoms might be linked to their high blood pressure and diabetes.
  • Their son, Jonathan, found their bodies after they did not wake up at their usual time, leading to an investigation by emergency services at their newly purchased property.
  • An autopsy has been performed, but the results have not yet been released, as family members remember the couple for their kindness and community involvement.
