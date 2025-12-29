Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland rose by 10 per cent in 2025, new figures reveal

Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland increased in 2025 (PA)
Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland increased in 2025 (PA) (PA Wire)
  • Serial domestic abusers in Scotland have been sentenced to a combined total of almost 230 years in prison this year as part of a major police crackdown.
  • 32 offenders were convicted of 240 offences, including rape, sexual assault, and stalking, against 110 women and children victims.
  • Domestic abuse crimes in Scotland increased by 10 per cent over the last year, with Police Scotland responding to an incident every eight minutes.
  • Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson affirmed Police Scotland's "relentless" commitment to tackling domestic abuse and holding perpetrators accountable.
  • During the recent 16 Days of Activism initiative, Police Scotland arrested 500 domestic abuse perpetrators and charged over 380.
