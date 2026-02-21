DOJ immediately fires Lindsey Halligan’s replacement as US attorney
- The Justice Department dismissed federal prosecutor James Hundley shortly after judges selected him as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.
- Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Hundley's firing on social media, stating that the President, not district judges, appoints U.S. attorneys.
- Hundley was chosen to replace Lindsey Halligan, a lawyer who previously worked for Trump, whose appointment was deemed unlawful by a judge.
- This dismissal is the latest development in an ongoing dispute regarding the appointment of U.S. attorneys, with the Trump administration consistently asserting executive power over such selections.
- Another judge-appointed lawyer for northern New York was also recently fired by the Justice Department, highlighting the broader conflict over these appointments.
