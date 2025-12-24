Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Possibly a million more Epstein docs to be released, DOJ says

Epstein survivor and Trump supporter redacts her support and calls for impeachment
  • The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Christmas Eve that over 1 million additional documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been uncovered.
  • DoJ lawyers are working continuously to review and redact these extensive materials, a process expected to take several more weeks due to the sheer volume.
  • This announcement follows criticism regarding the administration's partial release of files by a congressional deadline of December 19.
  • Approximately 750,000 documents have already been reviewed and released, with an “emergency request” reportedly sent for prosecutors to assist with redactions over the Christmas period.
  • The administration faces ongoing controversy and frustration over the handling and delayed, heavily redacted release of the Epstein files.
