Possibly a million more Epstein docs to be released, DOJ says
- The Department of Justice (DoJ) announced on Christmas Eve that over 1 million additional documents potentially related to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been uncovered.
- DoJ lawyers are working continuously to review and redact these extensive materials, a process expected to take several more weeks due to the sheer volume.
- This announcement follows criticism regarding the administration's partial release of files by a congressional deadline of December 19.
- Approximately 750,000 documents have already been reviewed and released, with an “emergency request” reportedly sent for prosecutors to assist with redactions over the Christmas period.
- The administration faces ongoing controversy and frustration over the handling and delayed, heavily redacted release of the Epstein files.