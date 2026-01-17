Man arrested for threatening JD Vance on Disneyland’s Instagram page
- A California man, Marco Antonio Aguayo, faces federal charges for allegedly threatening to place pipe bombs in Disneyland.
- The threats were reportedly made on Disney's Instagram page on July 12, 2025, coinciding with a visit by Vice President JD Vance and his family.
- Aguayo is accused of posting comments such as “Pipe bombs have been placed in preparation for J.D. Vance’s arrival” and “there will be bloodshed tonight.”
- Federal agents questioned Aguayo, who initially denied the posts but later admitted writing them, claiming it was a “joke to provoke attention and laughter.”
- The complaint indicates a charge of threat against the president and successors to the presidency, following Vance's visit, which had previously drawn protests over immigration policies.