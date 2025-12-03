Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Florida man shouts ‘I will kill you’ when ding-dong-ditch prank goes wrong

The incident occurred on November 23 after the teens played a "ding-dong-ditch" prank at Lutz's home in Lighthouse Point
  • A Florida firefighter, Alex Michael Lutz, 31, has been charged after allegedly attacking a group of teenagers with a baseball bat.
  • The incident occurred on November 23 after the teens played a "ding-dong-ditch" prank at Lutz's home in Lighthouse Point.
  • Lutz reportedly chased the teens, who were fleeing in a golf cart, and struck both the vehicle and the teenagers, threatening to kill them.
  • Several teens sustained injuries, including a dislocation, bruising, and swelling, with surveillance footage reportedly capturing the attack.
  • Lutz faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and has been placed on administrative leave by Highland Beach Fire Rescue.
