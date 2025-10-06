Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Judge’s husband airlifted to hospital after ‘explosion’ destroys family home

South Carolina judge's beachfront home destroyed in massive fire
  • A South Carolina judge's $1.5 million home in Edisto Beach was destroyed by a fire, forcing her family to jump from windows to safety.
  • Judge Diane Goodstein's husband, Arnold Goodstein, sustained multiple broken bones and was airlifted to hospital after escaping the blaze.
  • South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge stated the fire was caused by an "apparent explosion," with investigations by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division ongoing, and arson not ruled out.
  • The incident occurred nearly a month after Judge Goodstein blocked the Department of Justice from accessing 3.3 million South Carolinian voter records for immigration arrests.
  • Judge Goodstein reportedly received death threats following her ruling, which was subsequently overturned by the state's Supreme Court.
