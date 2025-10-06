Judge’s husband airlifted to hospital after ‘explosion’ destroys family home
- A South Carolina judge's $1.5 million home in Edisto Beach was destroyed by a fire, forcing her family to jump from windows to safety.
- Judge Diane Goodstein's husband, Arnold Goodstein, sustained multiple broken bones and was airlifted to hospital after escaping the blaze.
- South Carolina Chief Justice John Kittredge stated the fire was caused by an "apparent explosion," with investigations by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division ongoing, and arson not ruled out.
- The incident occurred nearly a month after Judge Goodstein blocked the Department of Justice from accessing 3.3 million South Carolinian voter records for immigration arrests.
- Judge Goodstein reportedly received death threats following her ruling, which was subsequently overturned by the state's Supreme Court.