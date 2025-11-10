Drinks giant hires former Tesco boss amid difficult trading
- Diageo, the drinks giant, has appointed Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco boss, as its new chief executive.
- Sir Dave will assume the role on 1 January, replacing interim chief executive Nik Jhangiani, who will revert to his chief financial officer position.
- His appointment comes at a challenging time for Diageo, which is grappling with weaker sales and a sinking share price.
- The company recently cautioned over tough trading conditions, citing weaker demand from consumers in China and the US.
- Sir Dave will resign as chairman of consumer healthcare firm Haleon at the end of December to take the helm at Diageo.