Drinks giant hires former Tesco boss amid difficult trading

Drinks brand Diageo has hired a new chief executive
Drinks brand Diageo has hired a new chief executive (Alamy/PA)
  • Diageo, the drinks giant, has appointed Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco boss, as its new chief executive.
  • Sir Dave will assume the role on 1 January, replacing interim chief executive Nik Jhangiani, who will revert to his chief financial officer position.
  • His appointment comes at a challenging time for Diageo, which is grappling with weaker sales and a sinking share price.
  • The company recently cautioned over tough trading conditions, citing weaker demand from consumers in China and the US.
  • Sir Dave will resign as chairman of consumer healthcare firm Haleon at the end of December to take the helm at Diageo.
