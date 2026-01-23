The 7 Democrats who voted to fund Homeland Security amid ICE crackdowns
- The US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security, with only seven Democrats joining most Republicans in favor.
- Reps. Don Davis of North Carolina, Tom Suozzi of New York, Henry Cuellar of Texas, Vicente Gonzalez of Texas, Laura Gillen of New York, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Jared Golden of Maine voted to fund the Department of Homeland Security.
- The vote took place amid significant criticism from many Democrats regarding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) tactics, particularly after the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis.
- The appropriations bill included $20 million for ICE body cameras, though many Democrats continued to express concerns about civil liberties and the unlawful detention of US citizens.
- Some Democrats who supported the bill cited funding for other agencies like FEMA, while others, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, praised the majority of the caucus for opposing the legislation.