Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Delta plane skids off icy runway causing chaos at busy airport

Related: Delta plane catches fire during take-off
  • An Endeavor Air Flight 5087, a Delta Air Lines subsidiary, slid off an icy runway at Des Moines International Airport on Saturday, 29 November.
  • The incident happened at 9:30 PM local time as the aircraft was landing and turning onto a taxiway, reportedly due to icy conditions.
  • The 54 passengers on board had to deplane via stairs and were bussed to the terminal, with no injuries reported.
  • The airport was temporarily closed following the incident, leading to numerous flight cancellations, diversions, and severe delays.
  • Operations at Des Moines International Airport resumed by mid-morning on Sunday, 30 November, with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigating.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in