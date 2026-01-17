Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major US airline unveils 2026 plans for ‘basic’ first and business-class seats

Alaska Airlines unveils first twin-aisle plane
  • Delta Air Lines plans to introduce "basic" business and first-class fares in 2026, a first for a US airline.
  • These basic fares will offer fewer perks, such as reduced flexibility, limited loyalty points, and no free checked luggage, a practice known as unbundling.
  • Delta President Glen Hauenstein stated this initiative aims to provide customers with more choice and increase overall profitability by selling seats that might otherwise remain empty.
  • The airline previously introduced basic options for economy in 2012 and for its Comfort Plus seats last November, with these implementations exceeding internal projections.
  • In separate news, Delta also announced an order for 30 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner widebody aircraft, adding a new fleet type to its operations.
Thank you for registering

