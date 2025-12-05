Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Delta flights grounded at Detroit Airport sparking major disruption

Delta flights are grounded in Detriot
Delta flights are grounded in Detriot (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) were grounded on Friday morning due to a computer outage at the McNamara Terminal.
  • The technical connectivity issue caused check-ins to halt, leading to long queues and significant inconvenience for passengers.
  • Delta issued a ground stop for all its flights at DTW, with teams actively working to resolve the problem, prioritising safety.
  • Detroit Metro Airport confirmed that the issue was isolated to Delta and did not impact any other airlines operating from the airport.
  • Airport officials distributed concession vouchers to affected passengers, and IT maintenance was reportedly underway to address the system failure.
