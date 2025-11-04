Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Papo’s ‘Classic Bagel’ named Deliveroo’s most ordered item worldwide

Deliveroo rider in London paddles across Thames in rowing boat
  • London's Papo's Bagels, an independent family-run shop, has achieved global recognition as its “Classic Bagel” was named Deliveroo's most ordered item worldwide.
  • The winning “Classic” bagel features smoked salmon, cream cheese, sliced red onion, tomatoes and capers, triumphing over major restaurant chains.
  • Starting as a home-based delivery service during lockdown, Papo's Bagels now operates from a commercial kitchen and a popular bricks-and-mortar store in Dalston.
  • Deliveroo's annual report highlights the success of authentic, locally-run establishments in capturing consumer appetite for new and trending dishes.
  • Beyond prepared meals, the top Deliveroo orders also included groceries such as sourdough bread, blueberries and even a whole cucumber, reflecting diverse consumer habits.
