Modi delivers defiant message after Delhi blast kills eight

Delhi blast: Witnesses recount horrific aftermath of car explosion near Red Fort
  • An explosion from a car near Delhi's historic Red Fort on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured 20 others.
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed that agencies would investigate the “conspiracy” behind the blast and bring those responsible to justice.
  • Defence Minister Rajnath Singh confirmed that top investigation agencies are probing the incident, with findings to be made public soon.
  • The blast, suspected to be an act of terror, occurred at 6:52 pm when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at a prominent traffic light.
  • Authorities have registered a case under India's stringent anti-terrorism laws and have shut the Red Fort and surrounding areas for three days for investigation.
