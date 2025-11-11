Modi vows to bring Delhi Red Fort car blast ‘conspirators’ to justice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi vowed to bring the “conspirators” to justice, a day after a deadly car blast at Delhi’s Red Fort killed at least eight people as authorities investigated the explosion as a suspected act of terror.

At least 20 people were also injured after the car exploded in one of the busiest streets of Delhi near the historic Red Fort monument. The blast is the first such major explosion since 2011 and rare in the heart of the Indian capital.

Mr Modi, who left for Bhutan hours after the attack on Tuesday for a scheduled visit, said no one will be spared.

“The horrific incident that happened in Delhi last evening has deeply disturbed everyone,” Mr Modi said at a public meeting.

“Our agencies will get to the very bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice,” he said.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh said the blast, the cause for which is not still clear, is being probed by the top investigation agencies and the findings will soon be made public.

open image in gallery Forensic experts investigate at the blast site following an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Those responsible for this tragedy will be brought to justice and will not be spared under any circumstances,” Mr Singh said.

The blast occurred at 6.52pm on Monday when a slow moving Hyundai i20 car stopped at a prominent traffic light before exploding and ripping into the nearby objects and crowd, the Delhi police commissioner said.

open image in gallery Security personnel seals off and guards blast site following an explosion at a Metro station ( Getty Images )

Authorities have shut the nearby areas and the 17-century, Mughal-era Red Fort for three days as the roads and nearby vicinity were being combed for clues to find the events leading up to the explosion.

The dead and the injured were rushed to the nearby Lok Nayak Hospital which was also cordoned off for security reasons as family members waited outside for news of their kin.

“We at least know that my cousin is here, whether he is injured or not or the extent of his injury, we don’t know anything,” a distressed relative told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.

Delhi police officials have registered a case under India’s stringent anti-terrorism and other laws, deputy commissioner of police Raja Banthia said.