Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Delhi experiences its coldest January morning in three years

IMD issues cold wave alert: Delhi records 3.2°C, lowest temperature of season so far
  • Delhi has experienced its coldest January morning in three years, recording 3C and Gurugram the near-freezing temperature of 0.6C, one of its lowest in nearly five decades.
  • The severe cold wave has made parts of northern India colder than several Himalayan hill towns, which remained unusually warmer due to cloud cover.
  • Meteorologists attribute the phenomenon to clear night skies and cold north-westerly winds over the plains, allowing rapid heat escape, contrasting with cloud cover in the Himalayas.
  • The cold snap has led to dense fog, frost, and hazardous air quality across the region, prompting health warnings for hypothermia and respiratory illnesses.
  • An exceptionally dry winter with over 80 per cent rainfall deficit in December and early January has contributed to the low temperatures, which are expected to persist for several more days.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in