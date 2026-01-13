Delhi experiences its coldest January morning in three years
- Delhi has experienced its coldest January morning in three years, recording 3C and Gurugram the near-freezing temperature of 0.6C, one of its lowest in nearly five decades.
- The severe cold wave has made parts of northern India colder than several Himalayan hill towns, which remained unusually warmer due to cloud cover.
- Meteorologists attribute the phenomenon to clear night skies and cold north-westerly winds over the plains, allowing rapid heat escape, contrasting with cloud cover in the Himalayas.
- The cold snap has led to dense fog, frost, and hazardous air quality across the region, prompting health warnings for hypothermia and respiratory illnesses.
- An exceptionally dry winter with over 80 per cent rainfall deficit in December and early January has contributed to the low temperatures, which are expected to persist for several more days.