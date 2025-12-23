Delaware state trooper killed inside DMV after reports of active shooter
- A Delaware state trooper was killed in a shooting at a Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Wilmington on Tuesday afternoon.
- The suspect involved in the incident was also confirmed deceased, with authorities yet to release the names of those involved.
- Gov. Matt Meyer assured the public there is no active threat, stating law enforcement swiftly secured the scene.
- All Delaware DMV locations have been closed in the wake of the shooting, causing major traffic delays on Route 13 near the office.
- The FBI, state police, and prosecutors from the Delaware Department of Justice are currently on the scene investigating the circumstances.