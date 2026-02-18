Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Experts uncover how deep-sea fish can see in dark waters

Fish with 'human teeth' discovered in the deep ocean
  • Groundbreaking research has identified a novel hybrid visual cell in the retinas of deep-sea fish larvae, challenging the long-held understanding of vertebrate vision.
  • These newly discovered cells combine the physical structure of rods, optimised for dim light, with the molecular mechanisms and genes typically found in cones, which process bright light and colour.
  • The hybrid cells were found in the larval stages of three distinct deep-sea fish species – a hatchetfish, a lightfish, and a lanternfish – inhabiting the Red Sea.
  • While the hatchetfish retains these unique cells into adulthood, the other two species transition to conventional rod-cone vision as they mature.
  • This discovery suggests that vertebrate visual systems are more flexible and evolutionarily adaptable than previously believed, with potential implications for understanding vision across various species.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in