Bizarre shockwave comes out of dead star leaving astronomers confused
- Astronomers have observed an unprecedented and inexplicable shockwave emanating from a dead star, challenging current scientific understanding.
- The phenomenon was detected around a star named RX J0528+2838, located 730 light-years away, which orbits the center of our galaxy.
- Scientists, including Simone Scaringi from Durham University, expressed surprise as dead stars are not expected to produce such powerful outflows.
- The persistent wave suggests the dead star has been emitting material for at least 1,000 years, hinting at an unknown energy source.
- This discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, prompts further research, with hopes that the upcoming Extremely Large Telescope will help unravel the mystery.