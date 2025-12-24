Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two arrested after 25 dogs rescued from crates and 13 found dead in freezers

  • Two women, Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65, from Snellville, Georgia, have been arrested on 26 animal cruelty charges.
  • The charges stem from an investigation that uncovered 13 dead dogs stored in refrigerators and 25 living dogs kept in small, unsanitary cages at their home.
  • Gwinnett County Animal Control initiated the investigation in September, with police assistance, after receiving allegations of animal cruelty.
  • Police described the scene as "horrific," with many surviving animals found underweight, malnourished, and living in cages filled with faeces and urine.
  • Both women are currently held at Gwinnett County Jail on a $16,000 bond each, while the rescued dogs are being cared for at the county animal shelter.
In full

