Children’s book author David Williams dropped by publisher

David Walliams is one of the UK’s most successful children’s authors, selling an estimated 60 million copies worldwide
  • Comedian and children's author David Walliams has reportedly been dropped by his publisher, HarperCollins UK. HarperCollins UK told the BBC that it would not publish any new titles by Walliams after careful consideration and under new leadership.
  • The decision follows allegations reported by The Telegraph regarding Walliams' inappropriate conduct towards young women.
  • A junior colleague reportedly complained, leading to an internal investigation and former employees advising against meeting him alone or visiting his home.
  • HarperCollins UK emphasised its commitment to employee wellbeing and its processes for addressing concerns, but declined to comment on internal matters.
  • Walliams “strongly denies” allegations of inappropriate behaviour and was not informed about or party to an investigation by HarperCollins, his spokesperson said on Friday evening.
