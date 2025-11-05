Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How David Lammy made House of Commons history at PMQs

David Lammy congratulated as first Black deputy PM to address PMQs

David Lammy made history by becoming the first black politician to lead Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons.

He deputised for Sir Keir Starmer, who was attending Cop30 in Brazil, marking a 'landmark' moment in British politics.

Lammy acknowledged the significance, paying tribute to Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch and Mother of the House Diane Abbott as trailblazers.

During the session, Lammy repeatedly dodged questions about whether other asylum seekers had been accidentally released from prison.

It was later revealed that a 24-year-old Algerian national was mistakenly freed on 29 October, following a previous bungled release.

