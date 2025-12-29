Murder charge after grandfather dies in alleged attack outside pub
- A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather in Leicestershire.
- David Darke, 66, sustained a serious head injury after an alleged assault outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna on 21 December.
- Mr Darke, a grandfather-of-three, died almost a week later at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
- Nathan Gothard, 36, of Appleby Magna, is accused of Mr Darke’s murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.
- Mr Darke's family released a statement describing him as a deeply loved father, proud grandfather, and a strong, active, intelligent and kind person.