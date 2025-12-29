Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Murder charge after grandfather dies in alleged attack outside pub

David Darke, 66, died days after being punched outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire
David Darke, 66, died days after being punched outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire
  • A man has been charged with murder following the death of a grandfather in Leicestershire.
  • David Darke, 66, sustained a serious head injury after an alleged assault outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna on 21 December.
  • Mr Darke, a grandfather-of-three, died almost a week later at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.
  • Nathan Gothard, 36, of Appleby Magna, is accused of Mr Darke’s murder and is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court.
  • Mr Darke's family released a statement describing him as a deeply loved father, proud grandfather, and a strong, active, intelligent and kind person.
