Home Secretary pledges independent review into murder of Sir David Amess
- The Home Secretary has pledged an independent review into state failings that occurred prior to the murder of MP Sir David Amess.
- This commitment followed a meeting between Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Sir David's daughter, Katie Amess, who has consistently called for 'real accountability'.
- Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed in 2021 by Ali Harbi Ali, an Islamic State fanatic, who had been referred to the anti-radicalisation scheme Prevent seven years prior but his case was closed in 2016.
- Katie Amess expressed concerns about the review's effectiveness, citing issues with previous investigations where individuals were not compelled to answer questions.
- Despite her reservations, Ms Amess stated her willingness to work with the government on the review, but vowed to continue seeking answers if unsatisfied.