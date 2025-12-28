Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK strikes deportation deals with two African nations

  • Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood warned in November that the UK could impose visa bans on countries failing to cooperate with the deportation of their citizens.
  • Angola and Namibia have now agreed to new processes with the UK to facilitate the return of illegal migrants and foreign national offenders.
  • The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has had fast-track visa processing and preferential treatment for diplomats revoked as a warning after failing to make changes.
  • Ms Mahmood has reiterated her willingness to take further action against the DRC if it does not cooperate, urging it to “do the right thing”.
  • These measures are part of broader reforms aimed at deterring migrants and increasing the removal of individuals with no right to be in the UK.
