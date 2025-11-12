Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Barstool Sports founder subjected to antisemitic abuse when filming food review

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Confronts Man Over Antisemitic Slur During Filming In Mississippi
  • Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was subjected to alleged antisemitic remarks and coin-throwing during a pizza review in Mississippi.
  • A 20-year-old student, Patrick McClintock, was arrested by Starkville Police on a misdemeanour charge of disturbing the peace following the incident.
  • McClintock has since withdrawn from Mississippi State University and was released on a $2,500 bond.
  • Portnoy stated that he now experiences antisemitic harassment daily and emphasised the importance of speaking out against such hate.
  • The incident underscores a broader trend, with FBI data indicating Jewish Americans are the second-most targeted group in US hate crimes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in