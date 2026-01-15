People’s identities are being sold on the dark web for just £30
- British "identity packages", comprising ID scans, selfies, and personal data, are being sold on the dark web for as little as £30, new research reveals.
- AMLTRIX, an anti-money laundering group, discovered the sale of national identity documents, driving licences, credit card details, and £2,000 UK "frequent traveller" passports.
- Criminals exploit this stolen information to apply for credit cards, mortgages, car loans, or to open bank accounts, with KYC-verified UK business bank accounts fetching up to £2,000.
- The research also found hacked UK Amazon accounts listed for an average of £15 and Netflix login details for around £10, alongside counterfeit Bank of England banknotes.
- Experts warn that the dark web is closely linked to everyday cybercrime, contributing to rising identity fraud cases and allowing stolen data to be repeatedly used, often unbeknownst to the victim.