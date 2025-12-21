‘Bright’ teen dies in hospital after London Underground incident
- A 16-year-old girl, Daisy House, died following an incident at Loughton Underground station in Essex.
- British Transport Police were called to the station after 2:30pm on Monday due to reports of a casualty on the tracks.
- Despite the efforts of paramedics, Daisy died later at hospital.
- Her family paid tribute, describing her as a "bright, beautiful, clever, and funny girl" who had just started Sixth Form.
- The family thanked emergency services and requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.