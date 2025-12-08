Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fresh landslide warnings in Sri Lanka as Cyclone Ditwah death toll climbs

People affected by floods collect their belongings from the railway tracks after drying them following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka
People affected by floods collect their belongings from the railway tracks after drying them following Cyclone Ditwah, in Kandy, Sri Lanka (REUTERS)
  • Sri Lanka has issued fresh landslide warnings as the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah and ongoing monsoon rains climbed to 627, with hundreds still missing.
  • Ongoing monsoon rains are further destabilising hillsides in central and northwestern regions, prompting the National Building Research Organisation to expand its alerts to several districts, with some at Level 3 for imminent slope failure.
  • More than two million people, approximately 10 per cent of the population, have been affected by the disaster, with tens of thousands remaining displaced.
  • The government has announced a compensation package and is seeking an additional $200m from the International Monetary Fund to support recovery and reconstruction efforts, estimated to cost up to $7bn.
  • President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared the disaster a “national priority”, acknowledging that weakened infrastructure and overstretched public services are struggling with the scale of devastation.
