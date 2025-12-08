Sri Lanka issues fresh landslide warnings as Cyclone Ditwah death toll crosses 600

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sri Lanka issued fresh landslide warnings as the death toll from the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah climbed past 600.

Ditwah, one of a series of storms that killed more than 1,800 people across Asia in recent weeks, struck the island nation earlier this month.

The Sri Lankan Disaster Management Centre said ongoing monsoon rains were hitting areas already devastated by the cyclone, further destabilising hillsides in the central highlands and northwestern midlands. Many communities that had only just started clearing debris were now bracing for renewed threats of slope failure and mudslides.

The National Building Research Organisation expanded its warning late on Sunday to cover Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla, Matale, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Ratnapura after repeated soil movement was detected on hillside settlements. It also raised the alerts for several places to level 3, signalling an imminent risk of slope failure.

The meteorology department forecast 150-200mm of rainfall in the highlands as well as strong wind gusts along the eastern slopes.

The death toll from floods and landslides jumped to 627, with hundreds still missing. Authorities said more than two million people, around 10 per cent of the population, had been affected by the cyclone, with tens of thousands still displaced.

Although floodwaters had begun receding in some parts of the island, the disaster management agency warned that saturated soil and continued rainfall indicated a “very high” landslide risk in several districts.

open image in gallery People wade through floodwaters in Colombo ( AP )

Helicopters and military aircraft were delivering supplies to towns and estates cut off by landslides. Telecommunications were down across pockets of the highlands, complicating rescue work.

The AFP news agency reported the number of people in shelters had fallen to around 90,000, down from a peak of 225,000.

The government announced a compensation package on Friday to rebuild homes and businesses wiped out by the storm.

Officials estimate that recovery and reconstruction work may cost up to $7bn, a severe burden for a country still emerging from a debilitating economic crisis in 2022.

The government has asked the International Monetary Fund, which has been helping fund the recovery from the 2022 crisis, for an additional $200m to support relief and reconstruction efforts.

open image in gallery An aerial view shows houses submerged in floodwaters in Kaduwela on the outskirts of Colombo on 29 November 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake declared the disaster a “national priority”, stressing that weakened infrastructure and overstretched public services were struggling from the scale of devastation.

The death toll is expected to jump further as search teams reach isolated areas. Several estates and mountain settlements are reeling from multiple landslides, and officials say they are still unable to fully assess cut-off regions.

In Southeast Asia, Indonesia remains the worst-hit by floods and landslides caused by storms, with washed-out roads and collapsed bridges hampering rescue operations in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh.

Authorities there said they were investigating allegations of illegal logging which many activists alleged exacerbated the floods.

Thailand has moved into recovery. Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said water and electricity has been restored in almost all affected areas and nearly 120,000 households have received compensation. Heavy rains earlier in the week sparked widespread flooding across 12 southern provinces, leaving more than 180 people dead.