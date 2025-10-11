Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Study reveals how to reduce eye irritation while cutting onions

Video Player Placeholder
How to Cut Onions
  • Physicists have found that cutting onions slowly with the sharpest knives available can significantly reduce eye irritation.
  • The study, published in PNAS, revealed that sharper blades and slower cutting speeds decrease the volume of irritating liquid released as aerosols.
  • Duller knives and faster cutting were observed to increase the amount of onion juice sprayed, as dull blades push down and cause layers to spring back, ejecting liquid.
  • Researchers also tested the common belief that chilling onions reduces irritation, but found no significant difference between refrigerated and room-temperature samples.
  • The findings extend beyond onions, suggesting that maintaining sharp blades and cutting gently could help reduce the spread of pathogens from splashing in kitchens.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in