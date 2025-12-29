Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man shot dead during custody exchange after opening fire on police

The two police officers were initially in critical condition, but became stable Saturday
The two police officers were initially in critical condition, but became stable Saturday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A man was shot and killed after opening fire on two police officers during a child custody exchange in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
  • Police were called to an Edible Arrangements store on Friday morning, where Tjamel Ali Hamlin II, 35, began shooting at officers.
  • Officers returned fire, resulting in Hamlin's death at the scene, and a firearm was recovered.
  • Two officers were struck by gunfire above the neck and were initially in critical condition following the incident.
  • Both officers, one with 13 years of service and another with six months, were treated and released from hospital by Saturday, now in a stable condition.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in