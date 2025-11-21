Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Christmas travel chaos as rail workers set to strike

UK’s longest direct train route cancelled by CrossCountry
  • Members of the RMT union working for CrossCountry Trains will stage strikes on every Saturday in December (6, 13, 20, and 27).
  • The industrial action stems from a dispute over pay and staffing, with the RMT citing the company's failure to honour agreements on overtime, staff resourcing, and wage discrepancies.
  • The strikes are expected to axe most or all CrossCountry services, impacting hundreds of thousands of travellers across England, Wales, and Scotland, including Christmas shoppers and football fans.
  • RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey stated that CrossCountry's latest proposal was worse than previous offers, leaving members with no choice but to strike over unresolved staffing shortages and unfair pay.
  • Shiona Rolfe, managing director at CrossCountry, expressed disappointment, noting the company has made a fair offer and remains ready to continue negotiations to prevent disruption during the busy festive period.
