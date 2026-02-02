Major US brand announces significant investment in UK and Ireland
- US crayon maker Crayola is set to invest millions of pounds into its UK and Ireland operations over the next three years, starting in 2026.
- The investment aims to double the company's regional business and rekindle creativity among children and families in an increasingly digital world.
- This strategic move follows the recent establishment of a new UK office in Woking, Surrey, which has already created 23 jobs.
- Crayola's CEO, Pete Ruggiero, emphasised the brand's strong recognition for colour, fun, trust, and safety, comparing it to companies like Apple and Google.
- The company is also exploring shifting its product range from stationery aisles to toy aisles in UK shops and hopes to align with government plans to boost arts in the national school curriculum.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks